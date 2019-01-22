1962 Studebaker Lark with a turbo Vortec 4200 inline-six

This 1962 Studebaker Lark stopped by Sloppy Mechanics for some dyno tuning. The compact car is powered by a 4.2 L Vortec 4200 inline-six with a 66/66 turbocharger. It feature a custom intake and exhaust manifold and runs off a Megasquirt ECU. The engine made 430 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 14-15 psi of boost. The drivetrain consists of a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and a 8.5-inch 10-bolt rear end from a S-10. Listen as the turbo 4200 is put on the dyno or rear how the project was created in the build thread.

Source: Sloppy Mechanics and Sloppy Mechanics FB page