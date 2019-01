Glenny Ericsson from Team Blå Volvo in Malmö, Sweden pilots this custom Volvo C70 dragster. The engine is a Volvo T5 (B5234) inline-five with increased displacement to 2474 cc and a Precision GT4582R turbocharger. It makes 1203 horsepower at 8614 rpm and 1040 Nm (767 lb-ft) at 7550 rpm to the wheels on 3.7 bar (53.6 psi) of boost and Methanol fuel. Listen as Maxxtuning tunes the very powerful inline-five.

Source: Maxxtuning via Piotr