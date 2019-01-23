For Sale: Custom 1962 Corvette with a 454 LSX V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This custom 1962 Corvette is for sale in Gainesville, Virginia for $200,000 with reserve. The Corvette called “Illusions” was built by All American Street Rods in Gainesville, Virginia over five years with an estimated 10,000 hours of work. The body features a 1957 Corvette front and removable hardtop and rides on a chromoly tube chassis with TCI Engineering lower control arms, Strange shocks, QA1 springs, and 4-link rear suspension. Under the hood sits a 454 ci LSX V8 that makes 627 horsepower with forged pistons, 4340 steel rods, and hydraulic roller camshaft. The drivetrain consists of a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission and Chris Alston’s Chassisworks narrowed FAB9 rear end with 3.89 gears and 35-spline axles. The Corvette competed for the 2016 Ridler award and was a finalist in Goodguys Custom Rod of the Year 2016 and a Select Six winner at Chicago World of Wheels 2016.

Source: eBay via Carscoops