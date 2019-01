This BMW 520i F10 was built by Buntaweeservice in Thailand. The factory turbocharged 2.0 L N20B20 inline-four that made 181 hp and 199 lb-ft (270 Nm) was replaced by a Toyota 4.3 L 3UZ VVTi V8 that makes 290-300 hp and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque. If anyone knows more about this project please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: Buntaweeservice FB page via Mark Murphy