For Sale: Aston Martin Lagonda with a Ford V8

This 1981 Aston Martin Lagonda is for sale in Independence, Oregon with a current bid of $20,078 and reserve not met. The factory 5.3 L DOHC V8 and automatic transmission was replaced with a Lincoln V8 powertrain. Although not stated by the seller, it appears to be a 4.6 L Modular V8 from a 2nd generation Town Car. Which also means the transmission is either a AOD-E or 4R70W four-speed automatic. Inside the cabin you find a Dakota Digital gauge cluster and leather/ostrich interior.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via Road&Track