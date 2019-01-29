For Sale: 1972 Ford Econoline Van with a 5.0 L V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1972 Ford Econoline E100 is for sale in Dana Point, California with a current bid of $9,000 with a reserve. The van is powered by a Ford 5.0 L HO (306 ci) V8 built by L&R Engines in Santa Fe Springs, California. It features GT40 heads, roller camshaft, Crane rocker arms, King bearings, Hooker headers, and modified intake. The engine is paired with a Ford AOD automatic transmission with a shortened driveshaft. The owner states the body/frame has 94,000 miles while the engine has 3,000 miles.

