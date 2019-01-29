Nissan 350Z with a Supercharged LS3 V8

This Nissan 350Z was built by KoruWorks in Marietta, Georgia to compete in Formula Drift. Under the hood sits a supercharged Mast Motorsports 417 ci LS3 V8 installed using a Fueled Racing LSx swap kit. It features AFR LS3 Mongoose heads, Vortech supercharger, Haltech Elite 2500 ECU, ARE dry sump system, and Holley EFI system. Power goes to the rear wheels through a GSR four-speed transmission with a Clutchmasters twin-disc clutch and a Winters quick-change rear end under a Sikky rear subframe. The coupe rides on Wisefab front and rear suspension kit, Fortune Auto 2-way adjustable coilovers, and stops with Wilwood four-piston brakes in front and two-piston brakes in back.

Source: KoruWorks (project page) and KoruWorks FB page