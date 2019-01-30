For Sale: 2000 Ferrari 456M with a 2JZ Inline-Six

This 2000 Ferrari 456M is for sale in Littleton, Colorado with a buy-it-now price of $45,000. The factory 5.5 L V12 and four-speed automatic transmission were replaced with a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six and five-speed automatic transmission from a 2001 Lexus GS300. The engine was installed using modified BMW V12 mounts and rides on rebuilt 456M front shocks and 575M rear shocks. The car’s factory pop-up headlights were changed to aftermarket Toyota Celica headlights. The current owner says the car passed California emission test two years ago and had over $3K on a service check. Issues with the car include a scratch on the passenger’s door, windows will not roll down fully, engine light will come on, key fobs do not work, transmission oil gauge does not work. If you are interested in knowing how this project was born, please read Road&Track’s article.
Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) and Road&Track
5 Comments
MOPARfan
Did he add a turbo or left it NA?
swaptastic
I believe it is NA. Surely if it was turbo, the owner would mention it in the listing? “Engine is now a 3.0-liter 2JZ straight-six on BMW V12 engine-mounts”.
MOPARfan
So basiccaly it’s a Ferrari, with performance of Lexus GS300? With a manual and a turbo I could see it selling for 45k. The way it is now – no.
Terry Boyadjis
Tsk, tsk, tsk. What a damn shame.
Seth
Worse than the engine swap is the pop up headlights swapped for celica units. 🙁