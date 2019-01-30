For Sale: 2000 Ferrari 456M with a 2JZ Inline-Six

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 2000 Ferrari 456M is for sale in Littleton, Colorado with a buy-it-now price of $45,000. The factory 5.5 L V12 and four-speed automatic transmission were replaced with a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six and five-speed automatic transmission from a 2001 Lexus GS300. The engine was installed using modified BMW V12 mounts and rides on rebuilt 456M front shocks and 575M rear shocks. The car’s factory pop-up headlights were changed to aftermarket Toyota Celica headlights. The current owner says the car passed California emission test two years ago and had over $3K on a service check. Issues with the car include a scratch on the passenger’s door, windows will not roll down fully, engine light will come on, key fobs do not work, transmission oil gauge does not work. If you are interested in knowing how this project was born, please read Road&Track’s article.

Source: eBay and Road&Track