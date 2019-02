Corey from Fuel Injection Sucks released a new update on their 1967 Checker Marathon project. The team’s goal is swap a 4.2 L LL8 (Vortec 4200) inline-six and TH400 automatic transmission into the sedan. In this video the team shows off their custom mounts, oil pan, and wiring harness before continuing work on the swap in their driveway.

Source: Fuel Injection Sucks