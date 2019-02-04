BMW Z3M with a S85 V10

This BMW Z3 M Coupé (E36/8) was built by Danislav Shishev for his racing company DS Motorsport in Bulgaria. The project started when Danislav purchased the coupe as a wrecked vehicle in 2010. He rebuilt it with a 5.0 L S85B50 V10 from a BMW M6 that makes 466 horsepower and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels. The engine is paired with a SMG seven-speed transmission and M6 differential. The 1420 kg (3130 lb) coupe rides on Intrax RS shocks with a M6 rear suspension and AP Racing brakes (362 mm front/370 mm rear).

Source: DS Motorsport FB page via KAMIKAZE drift FB page