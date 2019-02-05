Saab 92 with a turbo B206 and Nissan GTR drivetrain

This 1955 Saab 92 B came from the factory with a 764 cc two-stroke two-cylinder connected to a three-speed manual transmission turning the front wheels. However over the past three years, its new Swedish owner has been transforming it using modern Saab and Nissan parts. The car now rides on a custom tube chassis built to hold Nissan Skyline R34 front and rear subframes. The engine is a 2.3 L B206 inline-four from a 1994 Saab 900 that is turbocharged and attached to a Nissan R33 GTR transmission using a custom adapter on the GTR oil pan and Opel Omega bellhousing front. To follow the project’s progress and see more photos please view the build thread.

Source: Locost Sweden (build thread) via Calle