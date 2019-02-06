For Sale: 1962 Thunderbird with a LS1 V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1962 Ford Thunderbird is for sale in Oregon City, Oregon with a current bid of $4,050 and reserve not met. Under the hood sits a 5.7 L LS1 V8 and 4L60E automatic transmission from a 2002 Pontiac Firebird. The factory ECU was reflashed to match new gears and remove VATS. Power travels to the American Racing wheels through a new driveshaft and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.98 gears and LSD. The car rides on 2-inch lowering springs and KYB shocks with power steering and power brakes with a front disc brake conversion. Other features include new stainless steel exhaust, power driver’s seat, power windows, and new 4 row radiator. Issues with the car are speedometer not working and a tear in the passenger’s seat.

