Building a BMW 135i with a 1000 hp N55 Inline-Six

Ghassan Automotive is a company in Stillwater, Oklahoma that specializes in BMW repair and upgrades. For the past three months the company has been building a BMW 135i E82 to go drag racing. The engine is a turbocharged N55 inline-six that will make 1,000+ horsepower. The engine features a Ferrea valve springs, forged N54 crank, and AEM Infinity ECU. Power will go to the rear slicks through a factory BMW six-speed manual and Lewis FAB9 rear end with Strange third-member and axles. The back-halfed race car will be certified for 7.5 seconds in the quarter-mile. The company plans on eventually replacing the manual for a built TH400 automatic when they decide to pursue the 7’s. You can follow the project’s progress on Ghassan Automotive FB page.

Source: Ghassan Automotive FB page via 1320Video FB page