1960 Austin-Healey Sprite with a turbo Fiat inline-four

This unique 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite was built by Robert Ajdén from Sweden. The sports car is powered by a 2.0 L Fiat Twin Cam inline-four from a Fiat 132. He upgraded the engine with forged pistons and rods, Greddy turbocharger, Volvo 740 oil filter and radiator, and Scania truck intercooler. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Fiat 124 Sport five-speed manual with a Tilton twin-disc clutch connected to a Ford Scorpio differential, axles, and hubs. The car rides on a reinforced chassis with a custom double A-arm front and rear suspension with Avo coilovers and Volvo 240 Turbo front brakes and Ford Scorpio rear brakes. Robert reduced the project’s weight using a fiberglass front, carbon fiber splitter, doors, and dashboard, and aluminum floors. All told the car uses parts from 11 different automotive companies and 18 different models. View more photos of the build on the project’s page.

Source: Ajden.se (project page) and Rejsa.nu (build thread) via Calle