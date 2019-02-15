Mazda RX-7 with a 1000 hp Turbo 20B Three-Rotor

This Mazda RX-7 was built for owner Axe Soydas by HPRE Motorsports in Chipping Norton, New South Wales, Australia. The sports car is powered by a 20B three-rotor bridgeport that makes 900+ horsepower to the wheels. The engine features a Comp Turbo CT6X turbocharger, Precision 66 mm wastegate, Siemens Deka 2400 cc injectors, custom fuel rails and throttle body, and Microtech LT-16C ECU. The drivetrain consists of a OS Giken five-speed manual with a Carbonetic triple-plate clutch and Cusco 2 way LSD with 4.3 gears. It rides on a custom air suspension with Accuair E Level VU4 control system and stops thanks to Brembo GT six-piston calipers with 380 mm rotors in front and Brembo GT four-piston calipers with 355 mm rotors in back.

Source: @hlk20b and HPRE Motorsports FB page