Custom Bug with a Turbo 1.8 L Inline-Four and Miata Drivetrain

This custom Volkswagen Bug is owned and built by @autocrossratrod from Austin, Texas. The project uses a Volkswagen Bug body sitting on a custom frame made from 2×2 1/8-inch wall square tubing with Mazda Miata (NA) front and rear subframes. The owner also used the Miata’s powertrain which includes a 1.8 L BP-ZE inline-four, five-speed manual transmission, and rear end. The lightweight race car was very competitive in autocross before the owner installed a turbocharger. Now it should be an absolute beast.

The videos below show the car racing with the naturally aspirated motor.

Source: @autocrossratrod via Terrence

