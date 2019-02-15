Custom Bug with a turbo 1.8 L Inline-Four and Miata drivetrain

This custom Volkswagen Bug is owned and built by @autocrossratrod from Austin, Texas. The project uses a Volkswagen Bug body sitting on a custom frame made from 2×2 1/8-inch wall square tubing with Mazda Miata (NA) front and rear subframes. The owner also used the Miata’s powertrain which includes a 1.8 L BP-ZE inline-four, five-speed manual transmission, and rear end. The lightweight race car was very competitive in autocross before the owner installed a turbocharger. Now it should be an absolute beast.
The videos below show the car racing with the naturally aspirated motor.
An autocross run from Sunday, 3 people drove the car @tobiasgros and @lanceandhismiata we posted all top 3 times that day. Also you can see how dirty the car got from drifting.
Source: @autocrossratrod via Terrence