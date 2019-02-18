For Sale: Papadakis Racing’s 2017 Corolla iM Drift Car

This 2017 Toyota Corolla iM is for sale in Long Beach, California with a current bid of $46,100. The car was built by Papadakis Racing for Fredric Aasbø to compete in the Formula Drift 2017 season. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.7 L 2AR-FE inline-four that makes an estimated 1000 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque. The engine features Bryant Racing aluminum crank, JE 10.5:1 forged pistons, Carrillo rods, BorgWarner turbocharger, dry direct-pot nitrous system, Portflow Design head with Supertech valves, and eight Injector Dynamics injectors (four 1050 cc and four 1700 cc). Power goes to the rear wheels through a G-Force four-speed transmission with a Tilton 7.25-inch clutch, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Supra Mk4 rear end. The sale includes records, spare parts and wheels, California non-op registration, and meets Formula Drift standards for 2019 season.

Source: Bring a Trailer