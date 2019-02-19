Mr. Regular Reviews a 1976 Winnebago with a Turbo LSx V8

Mr. Regular from Regular Car Reviews recently reviewed Corey and Justin’s 1976 Winnebago Chieftain built on their YouTube channel Fuel Injection Sucks. You might remember us sharing the project when they finished it in October. The RV is powered by a turbocharged Gen 4 6.0 L LSx V8 connected to a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. They estimate the engine is making 500-600 horsepower thanks to a cheap GT45 turbocharger and methanol injection. Listen as Corey and Justin explain their creation to Mr. Regular before he test drives it.

Source: Regular Car Reviews