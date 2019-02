This custom 1970 Charger called “Tantrum” is for sale in Chatsworth, California. The car was built by SpeedKore and made its debut at SEMA 2015. Under the carbon fiber hood sits a twin-turbo 9.0 L Mercury Racing QC4v V8 that makes 1650 horsepower. The drivetrain features a built T56 six-speed manual and Ford rear end. The car rides on a custom chassis with Baer 14-inch brakes behind HRE S104 wheels and new Michelin Pilot Super Sport 345-series tires.

Source: Fusion Motor Company via Carscoops