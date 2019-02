Rob Dahm started a new project on his YouTube channel sure to generate plenty of opinions. He plans on replacing the factory 5.7 L LS6 V8 in a Corvette Z06 with a turbocharged 13B two-rotor from a 1993 Mazda RX-7. Another goal of the project is to make more horsepower and torque than the LS6 V8, which made around 385-405 horsepower and 385-400 lb-ft of torque.

Source: Rob Dahm via Piotr