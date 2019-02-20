2016 Ford Fusion with a Coyote V8 and RWD Drivetrain

Matthew Soppa is transforming a 2016 Ford Fusion into a RWD drift machine in his garage in Phoenix, Arizona. The Formula Drift Pro-Am driver replaced the factory motor with a 5.0 L Coyote V8 which will eventually see a supercharger and upgraded camshaft. The drivetrain features a TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission with a Exedy lightweight flywheel and clutch kit and Mustang independent rear end. The sedan rides on a fully independent suspension consisting of a fifth generation Mustang (S197) front and sixth generation (S550) IRS with BC Racing adjustable coilovers on each corner. Matthew still has to work to do on the fuel and cooling system along with installing the driveshaft but you can watch his previous progress in the video playlist below.

Source: Matthew Soopa FB page and Matt Soppa