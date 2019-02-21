RE-Amemiya Mazda RX-7 with a 20B three-rotor

This famous Mazda RX-7 race car was built by RE Amemiya to compete in the JGTC GT300. The car is owned and raced by Aidan Barrett. Under the hood sits a peripherally ported 20B three-rotor that makes 401 horsepower at 8,200 rpm on a Motec M4 ECU and 98 octane fuel after removing the GT300 class intake restrictor. According to Green Brother Racing, who helped getting the car running again, the last time the ECU was tuned was 17 years ago. The drivetrain consists of a Hewland six-speed dog box with a RE Amemiya twin-plate clutch and MazdaSpeed limited-slip differential. Watch and listen as Aidan pilots the RX-7 up the hill at Leadfoot Festival in New Zealand.

Source: @rotatnmazda and HillClimb Monsters