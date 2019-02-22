For Sale: 1974 VW Thing with a Buick V8

This 1974 Volkswagen Thing is for sale in Damascus, Oregon with a current bid of $9,000. Sitting in the back of the vehicle is a 215 ci Buick V8 with a Holley carburetor, Accel HEI Super Coil, and custom headers. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Type 002 four-speed transaxle from a VW Bus. Other upgrades include five-inch body lift, reinforced chassis, Karmann Ghia disc brakes in front, Porsche 914 disc brakes in rear, Rancho shocks, roll cage, and widened fenders (5.5 inches in front/7.5 inches in rear). The sale comes spare parts, extra wheels, and black soft top.

Source: Bring a Trailer