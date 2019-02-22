BMW E30 with a Honda K20 Inline-Four Update

It’s been several months since we shared this BMW E30 project from Germany. Back then the owner mocked-up the 2.0 L K20A inline-four from Honda Integra Type R. Since then they finished installing the motor and BMW E36 328 five-speed manual transmission. They also have made a lot of progress on the fuel system, exhaust headers, custom plate for electric water pump, dry sump system, and programmable display. You can see more photos and follow the progress on the project’s FB page.

Source: Projekt E30 Race Car FB page via Piotr