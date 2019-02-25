Nissan March with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo V6 Update

Leave a Comment

Nissan March with a Twin-Turbo VQ35 V6

It’s been over a year since we shared the amazing Nissan March built by The Lab Limited in Hamilton, New Zealand. The project is propelled by a twin-turbo 3.5 L VQ35 V6 that sends 650 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. Since our last article the company switched from a RWD to a 4WD drivetrain that utilizes a D22 Navara five-speed transmission, KTD transfer case, 350Z and 370Z differentials. Recently they took the wild creation to Leadfoot Festival where it was piloted by Touring Car driver Paul Radisich.

Nissan March with a Twin-Turbo VQ35 V6

Nissan March with a Twin-Turbo VQ35 V6

Nissan March with a Twin-Turbo VQ35 V6

Source: The Lab Limited FB page and HillClimb Monsters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.