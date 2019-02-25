Nissan March with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo V6 Update

It’s been over a year since we shared the amazing Nissan March built by The Lab Limited in Hamilton, New Zealand. The project is propelled by a twin-turbo 3.5 L VQ35 V6 that sends 650 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. Since our last article the company switched from a RWD to a 4WD drivetrain that utilizes a D22 Navara five-speed transmission, KTD transfer case, 350Z and 370Z differentials. Recently they took the wild creation to Leadfoot Festival where it was piloted by Touring Car driver Paul Radisich.

Source: The Lab Limited FB page and HillClimb Monsters