For Sale: 1964 Volvo Amazon with a Cummins R2.8 Diesel Inline-Four

This 1964 Volvo Amazon 122S is for sale in Albuquerque, New Mexico for $55,000 OBO. The car was built in 2018 and featured in the Cummins booth at SEMA 2018. The car is powered by a 2.8 L Cummins R2.8 turbo diesel inline-four that makes 390 lb-ft of torque. The engine typically makes 160 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque from the factory. Behind the engine sits a TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission connected to a Tom Woods 1310 driveshaft and custom Ford 9-inch rear end with a LSD and 3.25 gears. The powertrain allows the car to achieve 40+ mpg on the highway at 80 mph. It rides on a reinforced IFS with Mustang II rack, 4-link rear suspension, 2-inch lowering springs, IPD swap bars, and four-wheel disc brakes.

Source: Hemmings via OppositeLock