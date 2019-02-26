1954 Chevy truck with a 1UZ V8

Mark Murphy from Classic Ford Thailand visited another ClubJZ’s JZ and UZ meetup at a drag strip in Bangkok, Thailand. One of the vehicles that stood out was this 1954 Chevrolet Advance Design truck. Underneath the body sits a Chevy Colorado chassis and suspension with urethane bushings, custom shocks, and 3UZ disc brakes in front and back. A carbon fiber hood by TJ. Carbon Fiber covers a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 controlled by a HKS F-Con 2.1 ECU in the glove box. The drivetrain features a five-speed manual transmission from a Toyota Vigo and Nissan Cedric rear end with an ATS limited-slip differential.

Source: M11rf