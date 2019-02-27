Skoda 130 with an Audi TT Quattro Powertrain

This Škoda 130 Estelle rolled out of the factory with a 1.3 L inline-four and five-speed manual transmission in a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. However this particular version was completely transformed by the owner Steven Gibson. Instead of trying to replace the Škoda’s powertrain one piece at a time, he decided to install the Škoda body over a stripped 2001 Audi TT Quattro chassis. Now the Škoda sports a front engine layout with a turbocharged 1.8 L 20v inline-four, Haldex 4WD drivetrain, and modern suspension. You can view more photos of the project at MA PhotoworX’s FB album.

Source: @sters2000 via Terrence

