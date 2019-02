This Mazda Miata NB is getting a complete powertrain swap by @karr2040 and his friends. The factory 1.8 L inline-four and five-speed manual transmission is being replaced by a supercharged 6.2 L V8 and Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission from a 2017 Challenger Hellcat. The engine’s 707 horsepower and 656 lb-ft of torque will be sent to the rear wheels through a Ford 8.8-inch rear end. Watch the project’s progress so far below and future progress on KARR channel.

Source: KARR via Piotr