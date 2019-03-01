HKS’ Suzuki Swift Sport with a 4G63T Inline-Four

This Suzuki Swift race car called “TRB-04” was built by HKS Power to break the FWD Tsukuba track record. The project started with a fourth generation Swift Sport they completely stripped and rebuilt with a lot of carbon fiber resulting in a 930 lb (2050 lb) vehicle. They also moved the driver’s seat to the middle of the cabin. Under the carbon fiber hood sits a turbocharged 4G63 (MIVEC) inline-four and HKS GTIII turbocharger. The engine’s 500 ps (492 hp) is sent to the front slicks through a sequential transmission. The hard work paid off as the team broke the record several times with the current best being 55.498 seconds on January 31. You can view more photos of the build at HKS’ project page.

Source: HKS Power (project page) and HKS Co FB page