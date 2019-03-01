For Sale: 2000 Porsche Boxster with a LS2 V8

This 2000 Porsche Boxster S is for sale in Las Vegas, Nevada for $26,000 as-is or $29,000 with a resealed transaxle. The sports car is powered by 6.0 L LS2 V8 built by Custom Build Motors that makes 410 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. The car has about 100,000 miles while the engine has 20,000 miles. The engine was installed using a Renegade Hybrids swap kit and mates to the factory Boxster S transaxle. The car also features custom intake and oil cooler, upgraded radiators, Tarret Engineering front sway bar, lowering springs front and back, 996 Carrera 4 front bumper-valance, aftermarket headlights, and custom wheels built for SEMA 2014. Inside the cabin the changes include a set of black Carrera S4 seats but sale comes with original red seats. Some issues with the Boxster include cut and faded plastic window, high beam lights do not work, road rash on wheels, factory water temp gauge does not work (digital water temp gauge installed), and small leak on transmission shift linkage.

Source: Renegade Hybrids FB page