Smart Fortwo with a Turbo 4A-GE Inline-Four

Søren Heyer is transforming a second generation Smart Fortwo at his company FUBAR Racing in Denmark. The plan is to replace the factory powertrain with a 4A-GE inline-four and transmission from a Toyota MR2. The project’s details are light at this moment since it just started but they hope to make around 450 horsepower thanks to a large turbocharger, complete engine rebuild, and MR2 Turbo axles. You can view more photos of the project and follow the progress at their FB build album.

Source: FUBAR Racing FB page (build album)