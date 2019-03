Vidar Jødahl and his Buldre Racing Team recently set a World speed record on ice at Speed Weekend in Årsund, Sweden. Vidar set the record with speed of 341.45 km/h (212.16 mph) averaged from a start speed of 329.06 km/h (204.46 mph) and end speed of 346.82 km/h (215.50 mph). He achieved the record in his special BMW E30 M3 with a turbo 2JZ inline-six that makes 1,300+ horsepower connected to a sequential transmission.

Source: Buldre Racing Team FB page and YouTube channel