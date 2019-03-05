Hartley Superstock 1UZ V8

Hartley Engines recently shared photos of a freshly built Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 intended for New Zealand Superstock Championship dirt track racing. Rules limit V8 engines to a maximum displacement of 248 ci (4.06 L) with an estimated output around 500 horsepower. Hartley’s 1UZ engine features CNC machined block, CNC ported cylinder heads, forged connecting rods, Competition valves springs, billet camshafts with Hartley grind, billet intake, and Barnes dry sump system. If you are interested in owning your own, they sell the V8 for $35,000 AUD or about $24,800 USD.

Source: Hartley Engines and Motorsport FB page