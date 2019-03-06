Andy Duffin’s Mazda RX-7 with a 20B Three-Rotor

Andy Duffin and his 3 Rotor Racing team from New Zealand competes in time attack events such as World Time Attack Challenge with his 1996 Mazda RX-7. The car features a peripheral ported 20B three-rotor that makes 520 horsepower thanks to a nitrous system that adds 150 hp and Link G4+ Thunder ECU. The drivetrain consists of a TTi GTO six-speed sequential transmission with a Quarter Master twin-plate clutch and stock RX-7 rear end with a Mazdaspeed LSD. Watch as Andy pilots the RX-7 at Leadfoot Festival where it was quickest 2WD vehicle and 8th overall in the video below. View more photos and details on the project in Speedhunters’ article.

Source: HillClimb Monsters