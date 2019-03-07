Building a Volvo 245 with a Lamborghini Gallardo V10

Peter Björck from BJP Race is attempting a very unique swap on his 1975 Volvo 245. The car was previously powered by a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six but sold it because he wanted to try something different. The new plan involves installing a naturally aspirated 5.0 L V10 from a Lamborghini Gallardo GT2 race car. There are several issues Peter will need to solve to complete the swap such as engine bay space, steering rack clearance, and a transmission. He’s looking into using either a BMW transmission with an adapter or modify the Gallardo transaxle. Listen as Peter explains the project below and follow the progress on his YouTube channel or @peterbjorck.

Source: PeterBjorck