Building a Volvo 245 with a Lamborghini Gallardo V10

Peter Björck from BJP Race is attempting a very unique swap on his 1975 Volvo 245. The car was previously powered by a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six but sold it because he wanted to try something different. The new plan involves installing a naturally aspirated 5.0 L V10 from a Lamborghini Gallardo GT2 race car. There are several issues Peter will need to solve to complete the swap such as engine bay space, steering rack clearance, and a transmission. He’s looking into using either a BMW transmission with an adapter or modify the Gallardo transaxle. Listen as Peter explains the project below and follow the progress on his YouTube channel or @peterbjorck.
Source: PeterBjorck
One Comment
MOPARfan
Well there was a Volvo 242 with BMW V10 and another one with Viper V10. So putting a V10 is definetly possible, but quite difficult. I really hope he gonna finish it.