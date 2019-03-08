AMC Hornet with a Twin-Turbo 5.3 L LSx V8

The owner of the AMC Hornet is building it from the ground up for drag racing. The car rides on a Foxbody Mustang front suspension with an AJE Colt 65 kit that features universal K-member, engine mounts, A-arms, and adjustable coilovers. They upgraded the rear suspension with Calvert Racing split mono-leafs springs, sliders, and CalTracs traction bars. In the engine bay sits a twin-turbo 5.3 L LSx V8 with Gen 4 internals, Lil John’s Motorsports Solutions (LJMS) Stage 1 twin-turbo camshaft, Holley Hi-Ram intake, and two VS Racing S366-style turbochargers. View more photos and follow progress in the build thread.

Source: LS1Tech (build thread)