1971 VW Squareback with an Ecotec Inline-Four

This 1971 Volkswagen Squareback (Type 3) was built with an air-cooled flat-four sitting behind the rear wheels. However the current owner decided to replace that with a

2.2 L Ecotec L61 inline-four pulled from a 2002 Sunfire that makes 140 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque. They mated the engine to the factory Type 3 four-speed manual transaxle using a Kennedy Engineering adapter and flywheel. The engine is cooled thanks to a Honda Civic aluminum radiator in the spare tire well and exhales through a custom 2.5-inch exhaust. View more photos of the project in the build thread.

Source: TheSamba (build thread)