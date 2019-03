Retropower is back with the next episode on the Ford Escort they are building for Gordon Murray. The Escort will have a Cosworth Duratec inline-four connected to a Mazda MX-5 NC six-speed manual transmission and an independent rear suspension. In this episode the team reviews work completed since the last update such as their custom fuel tank, hood latch, air intake, windshield fluid box, and gauges.

Source: Retropower and Murray MK1 Escort FB page