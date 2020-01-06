1976 GMC Truck with a Supercharged LS3 V8

Squarebody Syndicate built this custom GMC truck called “Syndicate Series 02” at their company in Phoenix, Arizona. They created the project as a tribute to the truck given at the 59th Indianapolis 500 to the winning team’s Chief Mechanic.

The company started with a 1976 GMC Sierra Grande 15 truck stripped down to the body. Under that they installed a Roadster Shop Spec Series chassis with Wilwood drop spindles, Ridetech HQ adjustable shocks and R-joints, Accuair ENDO CVT system, and parallel four-link. The truck rides on a set of custom Syndicate Series turbine wheels (20×9, 20×11) covering Baer Pro+ 14-inch brakes and E-Stopp electronic parking brakes.

In the engine bay sits a supercharged LS3 V8 built by Charles Hendrickson at Pro Dyno in Chandler, Arizona. The motor features a custom camshaft, Hooker headers, Syndicate Series custom valve covers, and a Magnuson TVS2300 supercharger. The motor is fed from a custom 28-gallon tank built by Boyde Welding.

The supercharged V8 is mated to an American Powertrain T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a Quicktime bellhousing and Hays Dragon Claw clutch. Power is sent through a PST 3.5-inch driveshaft to a narrowed Currie 9-inch rear end with a Detroit Truetrac LSD and 4.11 gears.

Phoenix Hotrod Company fabricated a custom firewall, self-raising bed floor, fender wells, and roll cage. They painted the body in a coat of BASF RM single-stage white paint with vinyl graphics. They also built the custom stainless steel exhaust.

Inside the cabin you'll find rawhide leather seats and door panels by Empire Custom Upholstery. Syndicate Series Dakota Digital Gauges sit behind a GSI billet steering wheel on a shortened IdidIt steering column. Vibro Solution sound deadening and Old Air Products Hurricane system keeps the interior cool and comfortable.

If you are interested in owning this truck, it will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 11-19 with no reserve.

Source: Squarebody Syndicate and Squarebody Syndicate FB page