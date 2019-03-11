Jim Wolf Technology’s Naturally Aspirated 4.2 L VQ37 V6

Speed Academy stopped by OnPoint Dyno to talk with owner Sasha Anis about the new naturally aspirated 4.2 L VQ-series V6 built for his Nissan 350Z race car. The engine was built by Jim Wolf Technology who specialize in Nissan racing engines with a goal of making 450-500 horsepower to the wheels. The engine features JE pistons, custom Carrillo rods based on S2000 rods, stroker crankshaft, very aggressive camshafts, 57 mm individual throttle bodies, ported heads by 4Piston Racing, and 14-15:1 compression ratio. Listen as Sasha explains the special engine and the unique hybrid electric system.

Source: OnPoint Dyno and Speed Academy