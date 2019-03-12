Mazda RX-7 with a Supercharged 3UZ V8

Leave a Comment

Mazda RX-7 with a supercharged 3UZ-FE V8

This Mazda RX-7 serves as a rolling billboard for owner Jared and his company MegaSquirt NZ Ltd in Tauranga, New Zealand. The sports car entertains Jared and customers with big burnouts or drifting.

Mazda RX-7 with a supercharged 3UZ-FE V8

One of the most striking features on the car is the modified Eaton M122 supercharger protruding from the hood. The factory side-mounted throttle body normally found on this model was removed and covered. Then Adrian from Rhubarb Cars machined a hold in the top of the supercharger to receive a 100 mm throttle body with a custom adapter.

Mazda RX-7 with a supercharged 3UZ-FE V8

Mazda RX-7 with a supercharged 3UZ-FE V8

The modified supercharger sits on top of a stock Toyota 4.3 L 3UZ V8 with an AEM water/methanol injection system and 360 cc injectors. Since Jared is New Zealand’s official MegaSquirt dealer, the engine runs a one of their MS3Pro ECU. The combination is good for around 500 horsepower on 12 psi of boost using a smaller pulley.

Mazda RX-7 with a supercharged 3UZ-FE V8

Mazda RX-7 with a supercharged 3UZ-FE V8

The V8 was connected to an A341 (V8 model) automatic transmission however it was damaged while on the dyno. It will be replaced by a R154 five-speed manual transmission with a Lexus bellhousing and six puck clutch. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a custom driveshaft and stock RX-7 rear end with a Torsen LSD.

Mazda RX-7 with a supercharged 3UZ-FE V8

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.