For Sale: Ford Escort with an Audi Turbo Inline-Four

This Ford Escort Mk3 is for sale in Rochford, United Kingdom with a current bid of £5,600 or about $7,336. The car is powered by a turbocharged 1.8 L 20v inline-four and five-speed manual transmission from an Audi A3. Other upgrades include custom axles, Volvo intercooler, and Scorpion exhaust. It rides on lowering springs with ST170 brakes sitting behind Diamond Cut RS 7-spoke 17-inch wheels. Inside you find Escort RS Turbo 88 Spec Recaro interior, RS Turbo Series 1 steering wheel, and RS1600i door cards. Issues include a dents and rust bubbles on the passenger door and dents on the roof.

Source: eBay.co.uk via Fast Fords FB page