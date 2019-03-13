Nissan 200SX with a 1234 hp Twin-Turbo 3UZ V8

This Nissan 200SX was built by Mactec Racing in Bangkok, Thailand. Under the sits a twin-turbo 3UZ V8 with two Precision Gen2 6266 turbochargers and 1500 cc injectors. The engine makes 1,234 horsepower at 6,900 rpm and 960 lb-ft of torque at 6,600 rpm to the wheels on Torco 112 octane race fuel. The company hasn’t released more specs on the project such as drivetrain or suspension. Until we find more information please enjoy the team making their four-digit horsepower in the videos below.

