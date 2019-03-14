For Sale: 1991 Syclone with a Turbo 6.2 L SBC V8

This 1991 GMC Syclone is for sale in Warsaw, Poland for 35,000 EUR or about $39,570 USD. The car was built by VTG for owner Tomasz Jankowski. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 6.2 L small-block Chevy V8 that makes 1,000+ horsepower. The engine features JE forged pistons, Carrillo forged rods, Callies forged crank, Comp turbo camshaft, Dart Pro1 heads, ECUMaster ECU, and GT45 80 mm turbocharger. The engine is fed E85 fuel through eight 1200 cc injectors and three Bosch 044 pumps. Power goes to all four wheels through a VTG built 4L80E four-speed automatic, modified factory transfer case, GM 12-bolt rear end. The 1,650 kg (3,637 lb) truck rides on a QA1 front suspension, Calvert Racing CalTracs traction bars, and Bilstein shocks. The truck’s performance 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.4 sec and 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) in 7.1 sec.

Source: Otomoto.pl and VTG FB page via Piotr