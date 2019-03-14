Team Legacy UK’s Subaru Legacy Racing in Italy

This Subaru Legacy was built by Damien Bradley and Team Legacy UK to race hill climb events. The car features a turbocharged 2.35 L flat-four built by Michael Latimer that makes 700 horsepower on 2.1 bar of boost and nitrous. Power goes to all four wheels through a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission, upgraded front diff, and KAAZ plated R180 rear differential. You can view more specs here and watch Steven Darley borrow the car back in October 2018 for FIA Hill Climb Masters in Gubbio, Italy.

Source: Team Legacy UK FB page and Italiansupercarvideo