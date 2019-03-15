Building a Mazda RX-8 with a Twin-Turbo Isuzu V6

A reader contacted us to share their unique project. They are building a 3.2 L 6VD1 V6 from an Isuzu Rodeo to power a Mazda RX-8. They will boost the engine with two Garrett T25 turbochargers from a Nissan 300ZX with a goal of 400-450 horsepower. The engine will be mated to a Pontiac Solstice transmission with an Isuzu Trooper bellhousing, tail-shaft from a 1994 Rodeo transfer case, and Chevy Colorado slave cylinder. The driveshaft is from a 2000 2WD Rodeo with a rear u-joint from a 1990 Dakota and RX-7 driveshaft flange which connects to the RX-8 differential. All told the project will use parts from 15 different vehicles. We will continue to follow the project’s progress and publish updates as we receive them.

