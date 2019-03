This very powerful Audi RS4 B5 was built by Mazhar Iqbal. He replaced the factory twin-turbo V6 engine with a twin-turbo 4.2 L Audi V8 estimated to make 1,300+ hp and 1,500+ Nm (1106 lb-ft) of torque (at crank) on E100 race fuel. Watch as Mazhar drifts the car at several events and even reaching 335 km/h (208 mph) on ice. View more photos and details on the project in our previous article.

Two more videos from 2017 of Mazhar racing on ice.

Source: Mazhar Iqbal and Marcus Veiby Riiser