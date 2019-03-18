1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud with a LS3 V8

This 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II was built by Nobody Customs & Restorations in Keithville, Louisiana for Pergan Classic Collections. The classic rides on an Art Morrison chassis with a Ridetech air suspension and Detroit Steel Wheel D-Town wheels. Under the hood sits a LS3 V8 built by Speartech that makes 495 horsepower. It’s mated to a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with a Strange 3rd member. The project is finished in a coat of PPG Vibrance “Brown Sugar” paint.

Source: Nobody Customs & Restorations FB page