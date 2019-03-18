For Sale: 1993 Geo Tracker with a Turbo 6.0 L LQ4 V8

This 1993 Geo Tracker is for sale in Las Vegas, Nevada for $14,500. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 6.0 L LQ4 V8 featuring On3 Performance 7875 turbocharger, LS9 head gaskets, and Brian Tooley Racing (BTR) Stage 3 camshaft and springs. Power is sent to the Mickey Thompson 275/60R15 drag radials through a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a PTC custom converter connected to a Ford 8.8 rear end with 4.11 gears and LSD. The Tracker’s best quarter-mile is 9.879 sec at 132.40 mph. Full specs and videos below.

Full Specs:

Engine:

The LQ4 engine has been upgraded with LS9 head gaskets, head studs, a BTR stage 3 cam and springs. The oem LQ4 intake made for perfect placement of the ported throttle body to clear the intake and just barely clears the hood. I had a CTS-V engine cover from a former project and with some trimming it looks right at home. Exhaust manifolds are from a LS7 Corvette and tuck nicely between the factory frame rails. The engine is mounted with universal LS mounts from Dirty Dingo.

Fuel:

The fuel system is setup for E85 with a flex fuel sensor which eliminates the need to retune when the alcohol content changes. A Kenne Bell Boost-A-Pump supplies voltage to a Walbro 450 in the factory fuel tank. The fuel is fed through stainless -8AN fuel line with an E85 compatible fuel filter to the 80lb Siemens Deka injectors.

Transmission:

The transmission is a heavy duty 4L80e with a Trans-Go HD2 shift kit and a custom made torque converter from PTC. A remote transmission cooler with a dedicated fan keeps fluid temps in check.

Turbo:

The turbo is a mid-mounted ON3 7875. It is mounted just behind the transmission and has a 50mm wastegate on the turbine housing. Boost comes on fast and hard. The exhaust exits the factory location just behind the left rear tire.

Engine control:

The engine and trans are controlled by a factory GM PCM tuned via Hptuners. There is a MSD two-step which makes for consistent 1.5 60′

Suspension, brakes, rear axle, tires:

The front suspension is mostly stock with some new struts and spring spacers to make up for the added weight on the nose. The rear features stock suspension grafted to a 8.8 Ford rear axle with 4.11 gears and a limited slip differential. A heavy duty rear sway bar was added to keep the car launching straight and flat. The factory front disc brakes combined with Ford Explorer rear disc have no problem stopping the Geo from 135 mph. Rear tires are Mickey Thompson 275/60R15 drag radials.

Safety:

The driver’s seat has both the standard seat belt for city driving and a 5 point harness for racing. An 8 point roll cage was installed by Goff Motorsports Fabrication. The cage was just certified for 8.50 in the 1/4 should the need arise. A large fire extinguisher is mounted in the rear.

Gauges:

All the essentials. Innovate wideband with recent sensor, fuel gauge, temp gauge(wired in to factory cluster), oil pressure, boost.

Body:

The body is overall straight and has the normal dings you’d expect in a 1993 anything. Some clear coat is peeling on the right rear quarter panel. I had thought about throwing a nice paint job on it, but it wouldn’t be quite the sleeper at that point. Includes both the full soft top and a bikini top.

Performance:

Best 1/4 mile has been 9.8@132 mph so far. Best 60 ft has been 1.45 limiting the launch with the two-step at about 3400. If foot braked with no two step, it will do a big wheelie. Has never been dyno’d with the turbo. Tuned by me [owner], at the track.